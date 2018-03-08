VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in the 15 largest US cities

The biggest cities in the United States also tend to be some of the most expensive. Living in Manhattan, for example, costs 128 percent more than the U.S. average, according to data from Kiplinger.

So what does it take to afford the country's most popular locations? Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It found the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

These numbers account for a family of two adults and one child and don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's a look at the living wages for the 15 most populous cities in the U.S. as compared to the median annual income for each, reported by the U.S. Census.

15. Indianapolis, Indiana

Living wage: $51,045
Median household income: $43,101
2016 population: 855,164

In Indianapolis, the nation's 15th largest city, homeowners need only earn the median area income in order to afford the median priced home.
John J. Miller Photogrpahy | Getty Images
14. Columbus, Ohio

Living wage: $51,520
Median household income: $47,156
2016 population: 860,090

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
13. San Francisco, California

Living wage: $78,386
Median household income: $87,701
2016 population: 870,887

552623553
Thomas Dunworth / EyeEm | Getty Images

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Living wage: $53,716
Median household income: $48,256
2016 population: 880,619

Jacksonville Beach, Florida
Flander | Getty Images
11. Austin, Texas

Living wage: $54,638
Median household income: $60,939
2016 population: 947,890

"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.
Magalie L'AbbT | Getty Images
10. San Jose, California

Living wage: $74,025
Median household income: $90,303
2016 population: 1,025,350

Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.
Mark Miller Photos | Getty Images
9. Dallas, Texas

Living wage: $52,105
Median household income: $45,215
2016 population: 1,317,929

Dallas, Texas.
David Sucsy | Getty Images
8. San Diego, California

Living wage: $67,773
Median household income: $68,117
2016 population: 1,406,630

San Diego, California
John Rimggold | EyeEm | Getty Images
7. San Antonio, Texas

Living wage: $51,390
Median household income: $48,183
2016 population: 1,492,510

Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.
f11photo | Getty Images
6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Living wage: $55,600
Median household income: $39,770
2016 population: 1,567,872

Skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
5. Phoenix, Arizona

Living wage: $54,772
Median household income: $49,328
2016 population:1,615,017

Phoenix, Arizona skyline
photoquest7 | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
4. Houston, Texas

Living wage: $51,636
Median household income: $47,010
2016 population: 2,303,482

Houston, Texas
Tim Leviston | EyeEm | Getty Images
3. Chicago, Illinois

Living wage: $59,215
Median household income: $50,434
2016 population: 2,704,958

Chicago skyline.
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
2. Los Angeles, California

Living wage: $65,963
Median household income: $51,538
2016 population: 3,976,322

Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
1. New York, New York

Living wage: $67,817
Median household income: $55,191
2016 population: 8,537,673

New York, New York
Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images
And here's how these major cities stack up against the states where they're located. Click the map to enlarge.

