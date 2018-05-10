Very few people get an invitation to a royal wedding. If you weren't among those invited to the May 19 wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, fear not. Despite the U.S. liberating itself from the British monarchy years ago, public interest in the event is high enough that a critical mass of viewing parties — public and private — are springing up around the country.
Yet travelers with ample cash to spare are free to book one of these extravagant royal wedding-themed packages, offered by hotels in both the U.S. and London. CNBC recently took a look at a handful of them.
Celebrate like a royal in Washington, D.C.
The Royal Wedding Guest Package at the Fairmont Washington, D.C. Georgetown costs a kingly $75,000, but includes among its perks first-class roundtrip airfare for two from anywhere in the U.S.. Perks include a two night stay in the hotel's Royal Suite, a $10,000 gift certificate for a shopping spree at Burberry's, a monogrammed wedding cake, chef-prepared meals for guests and their pets, butler service and an invite to the hotel's Royal Garden party.
Propose like a royal, in N.Y. or London
At Conrad New York guests can book "Propose like a Prince" packages inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Included in the package are a two-night stay in the Conrad Suite (decorated with rose petals), a bottle of champagne, a one-hour helicopter tour of the city, and a private ring consultation with London Jewelers.
Prices start at $7,045 without the ring and at $17,045 with a ring inspired by Markle's engagement bauble.
Party like the royals in Chicago
In Chicago, The Drake, A Hilton Hotel, is offering a variety of options for those wanting a taste of the royal wedding experience.
Each Monday in May, the hotel is serving fondue and showing royal-themed in the Palm Court for $25 per person). Part of the proceeds from several Royal Family-inspired cocktails are being donated to Prince Harry's endorsed charity, the Invictus Games Foundation. And, on the day of the wedding, a Royal Luncheon will be served in the Grand Ballroom. During the lunch, a recorded video of the wedding will be shown and the menu will be same as that served to Princess Diana when she visited the hotel in 1996. (Tickets start at $80).
Guests may also book a night in the suite where Princess Diana stayed during her 1996 visit.
Feel like a Queen at Hilton Chicago, Chicago
The Hilton Chicago, which in the past has hosted royal visits from both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is featuring a "Royal Romance" package for $8,500 in its two-story, 3-bedroom Conrad Suite. The package includes an in-room screening of the wedding, a menu featuring traditional royal wedding foods, a private helicopter tour around Chicago, a bottle of Dom Perignon, and private transportation to and from the hotel.
Can't get to Windsor Castle? Try New Orleans' Windsor Court
The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans is celebrating the famous nuptials with the Royal Wedding Weekend Getaway, available from May 17-20. For $51,918, guests will receive roundtrip, first-class airfare from anywhere in the continental U.S., 3 nights in the hotel's 2-bedroom Presidential Suite, an afternoon ladies' hat-fitting at a premier local milliner, and a $4,000 hotel credit for food, drinks and spa services.
The Arch London is offering a Royal Wedding package ($5500) throughout May that includes a two night stay in a two-bedroom suite, a Best of British three-course dinner, a Champagne breakfast, a tour of Windsor Castle, and a gift certificate worth more than $100 at Fortnum & Mason.
And couples named Harry and Meghan (or Megan) have until Saturday May 16 to request a complimentary overnight stay, with breakfast, on May 19 at the Mercure London's Hyde Park or Kensington locations. Invites are limited, but couples who share the royal couple's name, and plan to be in London on the day of the Royal Wedding, should send an email with photos of their IDS to Mercure.