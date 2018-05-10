Very few people get an invitation to a royal wedding. If you weren't among those invited to the May 19 wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, fear not. Despite the U.S. liberating itself from the British monarchy years ago, public interest in the event is high enough that a critical mass of viewing parties — public and private — are springing up around the country.

Yet travelers with ample cash to spare are free to book one of these extravagant royal wedding-themed packages, offered by hotels in both the U.S. and London. CNBC recently took a look at a handful of them.

Celebrate like a royal in Washington, D.C.