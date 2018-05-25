If you want to give cash as a wedding gift, don't make this common mistake

When it comes to wedding gifts, there's no right or wrong answer on how much you should spend. It's all about your personal budget. And cash is a completely acceptable gift, says Lizzie Post, etiquette expert and co-host of Emily Post's "Awesome Etiquette" podcast. Some couples even prefer it.

But don't make the mistake of sending your friends an envelope of cash without an explanation. You can't assume that the couple will automatically recognize it as a wedding gift.

When guests "send a check or cash without a note for what it's for, it can be really strange," Post tells CNBC Make It. "Just having a card with cash show up in it, people might not really get it."

Be sure to include a note. It tells the couple who the gift is from and it allows you to personalize an otherwise less-than-personal present. "It gives you the chance to write your intention," Post says. "You might write them an amount for something specific and say, 'I'd really love for you to use this toward your honeymoon, or whatever best suits your needs.'"