The No. 1 trait Google looks for in 'ideal' job candidates

It should come as no surprise that intelligence is a trait that Google values in potential employees — but not for the reasons you might expect.

In "How Google Works," former CEO Eric Schmidt and Alphabet Inc. adviser Jonathan Rosenberg write that the tech giant hires candidates not for the knowledge they possess, but for their ability to learn.

"Our ideal candidates are the ones who prefer roller coasters, the ones who keep learning," the authors write. "These 'learning animals' have the smarts to handle massive change and the character to love it."

Psychologists call this a "growth mindset," and these types of employees are highly valued in the ever-evolving tech world.

University of Pennsylvania psychologist Angela Duckworth describes a growth mindset as a belief that people are growth-oriented, malleable and can learn through both experience and effort. The opposite is a fixed mindset, which is a "deep down" belief that people are unchangeable.