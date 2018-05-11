VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 cities with the most jobs for recent college grads, according to LinkedIn

Two New York University graduates ride the subway.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Two New York University graduates ride the subway.

College graduation season marks the end of a chapter for college students, but it also marks the beginning of their professional lives. Where students choose to begin these lives is one of the biggest decisions they can make.

LinkedIn analyzed their job postings and found that 10 cities stood out for recruiting and hiring the most entry-level professionals. They further assessed their data to determine the companies in those cities that hired the most recent graduates in 2017 as well as the industries leading this demand.

When it comes down to it, the number one thing that college graduates are looking for is employment, and these are the places new grads are most likely to find it.

Check out the 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs:

Seattle, Washington
Bill Hinton | Getty Images
10. Seattle, WA

Top employers:

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • University of Washington
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Nordstrom

Top industries:

  • Internet
  • Computer software
  • Information technology and services

9. Austin, TX

Top employers:

  • Oracle
  • The University of Texas at Austin
  • GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group)
  • IBM
  • General Motors

Top industries:

  • Information technology and services
  • Computer software
  • Internet
Atlanta, Georgia
Edwin Remsberg | Getty Images
8. Atlanta, GA

Top employers:

  • The Home Depot
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Georgia State University
  • EY
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Top industries:

  • Information technology and services
  • Marketing and advertising
  • Higher education

7. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Top employers:

  • Lockheed Martin
  • American Airlines
  • Texas Instruments
  • EY
  • Southwest Airlines

Top industries:

  • Financial services
  • Hospital and healthcare
  • Information technology and services

6. Boston, MA

Top employers:

  • Wayfair
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance
  • Oracle
  • Boston University

Top industries:

  • Hospital and healthcare
  • Higher education
  • Computer software
Millennium Park in Chicago, Illinois
Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images
5. Chicago, IL

Top employers:

  • Accenture
  • PwC
  • Deloitte
  • EY
  • Yelp

Top industries:

  • Marketing and advertising
  • Financial services
  • Information technology and services

4. Los Angeles, CA

Top employers:

  • University of Southern California
  • University of California, Los Angeles
  • EY
  • NBCUniversal Media
  • Creative Artists Agency

Top industries:

  • Entertainment
  • Marketing and advertising
  • Internet

3. Washington D.C.

Top employers:

  • U.S. House of Representatives
  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Deloitte
  • United States Senate
  • Accenture

Top industries:

  • Information technology and services
  • Management consulting
  • Non-profit
Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California
bluejayphoto | Getty Images
2. San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Top employers:

  • Google
  • Salesforce
  • Uber
  • Yelp
  • Apple

Top industries:

  • Internet
  • Computer software
  • Information technology and services

1. New York City, NY

Top employers:

  • EY
  • PwC
  • Goldman Sachs
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Morgan Stanley

Top industries:

  • Marketing and advertising
  • Financial services
  • Internet
New York City came in first as the city with the most entry-level jobs. Financial services companies like EY, PwC and Goldman Sachs were among the biggest employers of young people in the city that never sleeps.

According to LinkedIn, San Francisco has the second most jobs for entry-level workers, thanks to companies like Google, Salesforce and Apple.

The information technology and services industry is driving significant demand for recent grads in cities across the country. Seven of the 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs had major IT sectors.

Given trends like these, it is no wonder that students are beginning to gravitate towards business and tech-centered areas of study. Across the country, the most popular major is business, with over 364,000 business majors graduating in 2015.

Colleges are also currently witnessing a boom in the number of computer science majors. However, this uptick has not been enough to keep up with industry demand for recent college grads with computer science skills, so if students want a job at one of these hubs for young professionals, they should start studying tech now.

These are the top U.S. universities
