This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and take sunset pictures for a month

Tourists spend billions of their hard-earned dollars each year visiting beautiful locations and snapping sun-soaked pics, but this company actually wants to pay someone for the privilege.

Hotel chain Days Inn has posted a job opening for a "summer sun-ternship," Cosmopolitan reports. According to the company's website, Days Inn "is seeking a bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory."

Said sun-tern will earn $10,000 to embark on a month-long all-expenses-paid vacation and take pictures of sunrises and sunsets along the way. If that is not enough, the company is also promising "a glowing recommendation upon completion of the sun-ternship from Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group's executive vice president and chief marketing officer."