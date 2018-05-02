VISIT CNBC.COM

This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and take sunset pictures for a month

Westend61 | Getty Images

Tourists spend billions of their hard-earned dollars each year visiting beautiful locations and snapping sun-soaked pics, but this company actually wants to pay someone for the privilege.

Hotel chain Days Inn has posted a job opening for a "summer sun-ternship," Cosmopolitan reports. According to the company's website, Days Inn "is seeking a bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory."

Said sun-tern will earn $10,000 to embark on a month-long all-expenses-paid vacation and take pictures of sunrises and sunsets along the way. If that is not enough, the company is also promising "a glowing recommendation upon completion of the sun-ternship from Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group's executive vice president and chief marketing officer."

Nazar Abbas Photography | Getty Images

The sunny photographs will be featured on the company's website and social media accounts and be used as part of a company-wide initiative to introduce sun-themed art in nearly 1,500 Days Inn locations.

To be considered, applicants just have to send in their favorite original outdoor photo along with a 100-word statement about why they deserve the job. Applicants must be U.S. residents and 21 years or older to qualify. The deadline is May 20th.

Days Inn is not the only company offering dream jobs filled with travel opportunities and sweet perks. Icelandic budget airline WOW air is offering a lucky duo $4,000 a month to make downtown Reykjavik their home-base for the summer and take short trips to a selection of the 38 locations the airline flies to.

No matter who lands this dream job, it is safe to say that this lucky amateur photographer is going to be the envy of summer interns everywhere.

