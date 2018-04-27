25 surprising jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 a year

Billionaire Ken Langone recently offered some unexpected advice to grads: If you want to make it big in business, don't go work on Wall Street.

While finance jobs still offer some of the highest wages around, he may be right about one thing — you don't have to work on Wall Street to earn six figures.

CNBC Make It took a look at figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and found that workers with these jobs — ranging from art director to geoscientist — can make some surprisingly serious cash.

Here are 25 jobs you might be shocked to learn pay more than $100,000 a year: