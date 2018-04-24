How to land a job at Etsy

If you have ever bought something handmade or vintage off of the internet, you probably know about Etsy. The e-commerce company provides a marketplace for small businesses to sell unique items.

And as tech workplaces go, Etsy is just as unique. Roughly 54 percent of Etsy's workforce identify as women, 87 percent of the sellers on Etsy are women and Etsy is one of just a few tech companies with gender parity on its executive board. This unique workforce is part of what makes Etsy such an exciting place to work.

Carrissa Menendez, Etsy's Vice President of People and Workplace at Etsy knows firsthand how special Etsy is as a company. "It is a place where people can really make an impact on the lives of almost two million sellers," she tells CNBC Make It.

In order to land a job at Etsy, Menendez says that applicants need to show that they are just as uniquely passionate, human and curious as the company is.

Here are three things you need to do in order to put your best foot forward at Etsy: