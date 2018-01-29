How to land a job at Reddit

When it comes to staff, Reddit is small but mighty. The social networking and news aggregation site has over 330 million monthly active users and just 300 employees.

"Every employee is responsible for over one million monthly active users, and you really don't see that at any other tech company," says Jeff Lu, head of talent acquisition and recruiting at Reddit.

By comparison, Facebook has about one billion active users and 23,165 employees — meaning their user-to-employee ratio is 43,198, a fraction of Reddit's.

Reddit grew its headcount by 100 percent in 2017 and is hoping to hire hundreds more employees this year. To fill those roles, Reddit employees are currently spending a collective 20 to 30 hours a day interviewing candidates.

Here's how you can land a job at one of the internet's most popular destinations: