How to land a job at Facebook

Facebook is consistently ranked as one of the best companies to work for. Though the company has faced some public criticism over the past year, workers around the world continue to clamor for the opportunity to be a part of the Facebook team.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg says his goal in 2018 is to fix Facebook's issues, including foreign interference and harassment on its platforms. Part of the solution is hiring new impact-driven employees says Liz Wamai, Facebook's director of recruiting.

"Mark's personal challenge for 2018 is to fix Facebook, so when you talk about separating recruiting and retention, I actually think its quite part and parcel of recruiting people who want to work on the most important problems about connecting the world," she said during Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Tour.

"The type of people we attract are really focused on solving big problems," says Janelle Gale, Facebook's vice president of human resources.

This new mission is reflected in the number of applicants they receive and the number of interviews they conduct each day. Gale has interviewed thousands of people applying for a role at Facebook. Here, she gives CNBC Make It her best advice for landing a job at the social networking site.

Here are the four things that she says applicants should keep in mind: