Workers looking to make a change in the year ahead would do well to consider a gig with one of these companies.
In a new report, job-hunting site Glassdoor found the best places to work across the U.S.
Winners were determined based on anonymous employee reviews and ratings on a scale from 1 to 5. (Every company in the top 10 scored at least a 4.5 — well above the overall average of 3.3 among the 700,000-plus employers reviewed on Glassdoor.)
Although Silicon Valley heavyweights make a strong showing, "this year's list represents a diverse group of employers hiring across the country, including top companies in tech, retail, health care, consumer goods, consulting and more," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor's CEO and co-founder, in a statement.
One commonality that's increasingly clear: The culture and values of an organization and the opportunities that exist there are as important as the compensation and benefits packages.
Here are the top 10:
This year, a newcomer to the list notched the 10th spot — for good reason. The Miami-based technology company, which specializes in human resources software solutions, covers 100 percent of employees' health-care premiums and 100 percent of their dependents' premiums, including dental, vision, mental health and prescription drug coverage, as well as acupuncture and homeopathy.
Ultimate Software also kicks in a 40 percent 401(k) match, free boot camp classes twice a week and free lunch every Monday. So it's no wonder employees like it so much.
St. Jude's — the well-known pediatric research facility where sick children can be treated at no cost — is another newcomer to the list. As a result of the non-profit's mission, there's a deeply-felt, shared culture centered on saving lives and making a positive difference in the world.
Still, to counteract the seriousness of the daily grind, work-life balance is encouraged with flexible schedules and an on-site gym available to all employees.
Everyone on the team at World Wide Tech stands by the company's core values, including honesty, integrity and humility — along with a strong work ethic and a good attitude.
But, of course, there are tangible benefits to working there, too. The tech giant boasts a new state-of-the-art headquarters and extensive training programs, and a profit-sharing plan, to boot.
The Boston-based marketing software start-up prides itself on offering employees many opportunities to learn, try new things and grow their careers. But that can sometimes be to the detriment of time outside the office — HubSpot's recent study of young executives found that one in two people say that they need to improve their work-life balance.
The company is making significant strides in that area by giving workers unlimited vacation days, allowing pets in the office and offering free beer.
In a race to the top, this yoga and running gear retailer continues to outperform its competitors. But within the company, there's much more of a communal culture, thanks to free yoga classes and team-based commissions.
Meanwhile, Lululemon is hungry to expand, which means more hiring opportunities for those that want to get in on the action.
It may be no surprise that Google — one of the most sought-after employers — landed at No. 5 on Glassdoor's list. It's also one of only three companies to make the top 100 list every year in the list's 10-year history.
The secret to Google's success is that the search giant is all about the entire employee package, offering massages, catered meals, generous parental leave and other amazing benefits — in addition to being one of the highest-paying companies in America.
The California-based restaurant chain is not only a cult favorite among burger lovers, but also its workers.
That's likely because employees of the family-owned restaurants have competitive salaries, flexible schedules, paid vacations and a 401(k) plan, as well as parties and athletic events throughout the year. They also get free Double Double burgers and fries daily.
Boston Consulting Group heavily recruits on college campuses around the firm's home base in its namesake city as well as nationwide, making it an excellent place for new grads to start out — and stay for the long term.
One reason employees like the Massachusetts firm so much: It also notched a top spot for having one of the highest base salaries, at nearly $150,000, according to a separate report by Glassdoor.
As only one of three employers to make Glassdoor's top 100 list all 10 years, the Boston-based consulting firm has demonstrated "an impressive consistency and ability to keep their workforces engaged and satisfied," Hohman said. "What's more, they offer a company culture that their employees truly believe in."
Of course, a highly competitive compensation package doesn't hurt, either.
It's no surprise that so many employees "like" working for Mark Zuckerberg, but their reasons go way beyond the salaries and benefits or even the free food.
"What we really see them appreciate most is the company's mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and the fact that their work literally impacts the lives of billions of people worldwide," said Hohman.
The social media stalwart has now made the list for eight consecutive years over the past decade and been at No. 1 a whopping three times.