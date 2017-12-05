Workers looking to make a change in the year ahead would do well to consider a gig with one of these companies.

In a new report, job-hunting site Glassdoor found the best places to work across the U.S.

Winners were determined based on anonymous employee reviews and ratings on a scale from 1 to 5. (Every company in the top 10 scored at least a 4.5 — well above the overall average of 3.3 among the 700,000-plus employers reviewed on Glassdoor.)

Although Silicon Valley heavyweights make a strong showing, "this year's list represents a diverse group of employers hiring across the country, including top companies in tech, retail, health care, consumer goods, consulting and more," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor's CEO and co-founder, in a statement.

One commonality that's increasingly clear: The culture and values of an organization and the opportunities that exist there are as important as the compensation and benefits packages.

Here are the top 10: