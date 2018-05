Dillard also says she enjoys being an inspiration to others. "[The youngsters] say they have great inspiration and they say they're gonna tell mom and get mom to start school," she says.

"I've known Mrs. Dillard for a number of years, almost since she's started at the college and I've been really, really pleased with her progress. She would be on campus always smiling, always willing to talk with people," says Ronald Rhames, President of Midlands Technical College to ABC. "If I'm a 15, 16, 17, 18, 19-year-old student at our college and see a lady as mature as Mrs. Dillard, then I have to be encouraged to see what's gonna happen with me."

If you're interested in going back to college or going for the first time, heed Dillard's well-educated words of wisdom: "My advice is you can make it if you try, but you have to start somewhere."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: