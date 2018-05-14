Cyber consultants earn $150,000 a year working from home—here are 7 other high-paying remote jobs

With major companies like IBM, Aetna and Yahoo calling their remote workers back in the office, the idea of finding a well-paying, stay-at-home job can seem far-fetched.

But according to FlexJobs, experienced job seekers may have more luck than they think when it comes to finding their ideal flexible position.

FlexJobs plowed through its current listings of remote positions to create a list of high-paying, work-from-home jobs hiring right now. The salaries and job descriptions listed were provided to the site by the companies hiring.