Cyber consultants earn $150,000 a year working from home—here are 7 other high-paying remote jobs

With major companies like IBM, Aetna and Yahoo calling their remote workers back in the office, the idea of finding a well-paying, stay-at-home job can seem far-fetched.

But according to FlexJobs, experienced job seekers may have more luck than they think when it comes to finding their ideal flexible position.

FlexJobs plowed through its current listings of remote positions to create a list of high-paying, work-from-home jobs hiring right now. The salaries and job descriptions listed were provided to the site by the companies hiring.

Check out the list below to see what other high-paying, stay-at-home jobs you should keep on your radar.

1. Senior CyberArk Consultant

Job requirements: An MBA or master's degree in a technical field like computer science, as well as some level of technical leadership experience in the identity management field. Two years of experience with CyberArk implementations is also required.

Salary: $150,000 per year, plus bonus

2. Senior .New Software Developer

Job requirements: Great coding skills, writing skills and verbal skills.

Salary: $100,000-$130,000 per year

3. Customer Success Support Engineer

Job requirements: Excellent phone and email communication skills, in addition to an understanding of the engineering and technical parts of web hosting.

Salary: At least $100,000 per year, plus benefits

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   

4. DevOps Engineer

Job requirements: At least two years of experience in a DevOps or SRE position.

Salary: $80,000-$100,000 per year

5. District Sales Manager

Job requirements: Experience with developing sales reps in order to generate new business and expand customer base.

Salary: $90,000 per year, plus bonus

6. Sage x3 Distribution and Manufacturing Consultant

Job requirements: A minimum of five years of experience with the distribution cloud ERP.

Salary: $75,000-$100,000 per year, plus bonus

High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it   

7. UI-UX Application and Website Designer

Job requirements: Experience in working with UI-UX principles, as well as web application design, marketing website design and print design.

Salary: $100,000 per year, plus $2,500 signing bonus to purchase a computer

8. Benefits Administrator

Job requirements: Bachelor's degree, as well as be fluent in English and Spanish.

Salary: $50,000-$80,000 per year

Keep in mind that many of these salaries are based on the amount of experience a candidate comes to the table with. To get a clear understanding of the amount of money you should demand, FlexJobs recommends using a site like PayScale to calculate your job market value.

