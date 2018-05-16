The 15 best places to live if you want to earn $100,000 or more

Major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are notorious for their high cost of living. But they're also hot spots for well-compensated jobs.

Job listing site Ladders ranked the U.S. cities that currently have the most job openings for positions that pay $100,000 or more, using a comprehensive list of job postings from both public and private sources.

Large, urban areas such as New York, Philadelphia and Boston dominate the list.

If you're in the market for a six-figure salary, here are the 15 U.S. cities with the most opportunities available.