The 15 best places to live if you want to earn $100,000 or more

Major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are notorious for their high cost of living. But they're also hot spots for well-compensated jobs.

Job listing site Ladders ranked the U.S. cities that currently have the most job openings for positions that pay $100,000 or more, using a comprehensive list of job postings from both public and private sources.

Large, urban areas such as New York, Philadelphia and Boston dominate the list.

If you're in the market for a six-figure salary, here are the 15 U.S. cities with the most opportunities available.

15. Phoenix, Arizona

$100,000+ jobs available: 4,061

Median annual income: $49,328
Local unemployment rate: 4.1 percent

139829537
Dennis Macdonald | Getty Images

14. Baltimore, Maryland

$100,000+ jobs available: 4,381

Median annual income: $44,262
Local unemployment rate: 4.6 percent

Baltimore, Maryland
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

13. Houston, Texas

$100,000+ jobs available: 4,682

Median annual income: $47,010
Local unemployment rate: 4.6 percent

Houston, Texas
Kav Dadfar | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

$100,000+ jobs available: 5,153

Median annual income: $52,611
Local unemployment rate: 3.3 percent

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

11. Denver, Colorado

$100,000+ jobs available: 5,760

Median annual income: $56,258
Local unemployment rate: 2.8 percent

Denver, Colorado
Bridget Calip | Getty Images
Denver, Colorado

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

$100,000+ jobs available: 7,495

Median annual income: $39,770
Local unemployment rate: 4.4 percent

Philadelphia, Museum of Art; Rocky Steps to Downtown
David Zanzinger | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Museum of Art; Rocky Steps to Downtown

9. Atlanta, Georgia

$100,000+ jobs available: 7,724

Median annual income: $49,398
Local unemployment rate: 4 percent

Atlanta, Georgia
Edwin Remsberg | Getty Images
Atlanta, Georgia

8. Dallas, Texas

$100,000+ jobs available: 7,974

Median annual income: $45,215
Local unemployment rate: 3.7 percent

Dallas, Texas
f11photo | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

7. Seattle, Washington

$100,000+ jobs available: 8,082

Median annual income: $74,458
Local unemployment rate: 3.9 percent

Seattle
Getty Images
Seattle

6. Chicago, Illinois

$100,000+ jobs available: 10,790

Median annual income: $50,434
Local unemployment rate: 4.3 percent

1006_19_il140906058.jpg
Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images

5. Los Angeles, California

$100,000+ jobs available: 12,003

Median annual income: $51,538
Local unemployment rate: 3.8 percent

Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Los Angeles, California.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

$100,000+ jobs available: 12,399

Median annual income: $58,516
Local unemployment rate: 3.4 percent

Boston, Massachusetts
Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

3. Washington, D.C.

$100,000+ jobs available: 17,274

Median annual income: $72,935
Local unemployment rate: 3.6 percent

U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.
Mike Kline | Getty Images
U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.

2. New York, New York

$100,000+ jobs available: 22,648

Median annual income: $55,191
Local unemployment rate: 4.4 percent

A ferry passes by the skyline of lower Manhattan.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images
A ferry passes by the skyline of lower Manhattan.

1. San Francisco, California

$100,000+ jobs available: 25,116

Median annual income: $87,701
Local unemployment rate: 2.7 percent

San Francisco, California
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

"These cities are hot spots for $100k+ jobs because of a high percentage of the areas' workforces being college educated," Marc Cenedella, CEO of Ladders, tells CNBC Make It. "A majority of these locations are also experiencing growing economies and are either established or growing regional hubs for hot, high growth sectors like tech or telecom."

However, even on a substantial salary, many metro areas are becoming increasingly expensive, which forces employees to turn to longer commutes and creative housing solutions.

"We are seeing more job seekers who are looking to work in higher paying cities (but which also have extremely high costs of living like NYC and San Francisco) are offsetting housing costs by becoming "'super commuters,'" Cenedella says. "These individuals are living further and further outside of the respective cities — commuting up to two hours each way — in order to save on cost of living."

