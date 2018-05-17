This famous Las Vegas casino is getting a $620 million makeover — take a look inside

There was a time when Palms was the hottest place in Vegas. Opened in 2001, celebrities like Britney Spears and Michael Phelps famously partied there and it's been featured on reality TV shows from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to MTV's "Real World: Las Vegas."

But more impressive resorts begun opening on Las Vegas Boulevard, from 2005 to 2010, like Cosmopolitan of Vegas, Wynn and Palazzo, appealing to young crowds with swankier, bi-level suites, celebrity chef-helmed restaurants and glitzy bars and nightclubs on the casino floor — everything Palms lacked. Eventually, the resort faded in the desert landscape.

Until now.