This $85 million NYC penthouse comes with a trip to space and court-side NBA season tickets

Daniel Neiditch, President, River 2 River Realty

Realtors are known to offer perks to sweeten a deal, but the owner of this $85 million Manhattan penthouse is throwing in a free trip to space, among other unbelievable perks, to attract buyers.

Daniel Neiditch is president of brokerage firm River 2 River Realty and the owner of the 15,000-square-foot space, the second most expensive apartment for sale in New York City.

Whoever buys the condo at the Atelier, a luxury building on Manhattan's west side, will also get a $1 million dollar yacht with docking fee for five years, two Rolls-Royce Phantoms (a convertible and a hardtop), a Hamptons mansion rental for a summer (valued at $350,000 a season), dinner for two weekly at Daniel Boulud's famous two-Michelin starred Daniel restaurant (for one year), courtside season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets (one year), live-in butler service and a private chef (one year), as listed in the property description.

According to New York Post, the apartment also comes with a Lamborghini Aventador and two $250,000 seats on a Virgin Galactic flight to space. (Virgin Galactic sells two-hour rocket ship flights to the rim of the atmosphere and back but has not announced launch dates.)

Neiditch tells New York Post the expensive perks all belong to him. "It's not like I'm going to be out on the street. I have another Hamptons house, I have other cars. It's not that I am selling stuff that I don't want. It's all stuff that I thought created a nice package."

The new owner will also receive a $2 million construction credit because the space is currently configured as 13 separate units, meaning the new owner will have to break down walls to actually build a penthouse.

For all the impressive add-ons, David Favale, a licensed real estate broker with Compass in New York City, who sells multi-million-dollar listings, tells CNBC Make It it's largely a marketing ploy.

"All the perks don't make it a good deal," Favale says. "Someone who can afford an $85 million apartment can already afford everything they want."

Neiditch claims to have already turned down a $50 million offer for the apartment space, and says he's not budging on the price.

The penthouse takes up the full floor in the Atelier building in Hell's Kitchen, which is home to local celebrity residents, like Broadway star Deborah Cox and Jerry Stackhouse of the Brooklyn Nets. Amenities include 24-hour concierge/valet, a tennis court, a golf driving range, a lap swimming pool, a sauna and fitness center and a sundeck, plus incredible city views.

