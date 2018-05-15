Neiditch tells New York Post the expensive perks all belong to him. "It's not like I'm going to be out on the street. I have another Hamptons house, I have other cars. It's not that I am selling stuff that I don't want. It's all stuff that I thought created a nice package."

The new owner will also receive a $2 million construction credit because the space is currently configured as 13 separate units, meaning the new owner will have to break down walls to actually build a penthouse.

For all the impressive add-ons, David Favale, a licensed real estate broker with Compass in New York City, who sells multi-million-dollar listings, tells CNBC Make It it's largely a marketing ploy.

"All the perks don't make it a good deal," Favale says. "Someone who can afford an $85 million apartment can already afford everything they want."

Neiditch claims to have already turned down a $50 million offer for the apartment space, and says he's not budging on the price.

The penthouse takes up the full floor in the Atelier building in Hell's Kitchen, which is home to local celebrity residents, like Broadway star Deborah Cox and Jerry Stackhouse of the Brooklyn Nets. Amenities include 24-hour concierge/valet, a tennis court, a golf driving range, a lap swimming pool, a sauna and fitness center and a sundeck, plus incredible city views.