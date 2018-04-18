VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here are the top 10 most expensive places to buy a home in the US

The income you need to afford a home in the biggest U.S. cities
The income you need to afford a home in the biggest U.S. cities   

Some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America are exactly where you might think they'd be: by the sunny beaches of California or among the high-rises of New York City. But, according to new analysis from financial website GOBankingRates, a few places make the list that aren't so obvious, too.

Using data from real-estate site Zillow, GOBankingRates looked at the median home value of single-family residences in December 2017 for every ZIP code in the country. The U.S. median home value, overall, is $210,200. In the following places, it can be more than 30 times that much.

Based on the GOBankingRates-Zillow, data, here are the top 10 most expensive places to buy a home in the United States:

California

ZIP code: 94027
City: Atherton
Median home value: $7,313,400

A mansion-style home in Atherton, Calif. According to a recent survey by Forbes.com, the small town in the heart of Silicon Valley has been called the most expensive ZIP Code, 94027, in the nation.
Getty Images
A mansion-style home in Atherton, Calif. According to a recent survey by Forbes.com, the small town in the heart of Silicon Valley has been called the most expensive ZIP Code, 94027, in the nation.

Massachusetts

ZIP code: 02108
City: Boston
Median home value: $5,136,700

Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Boston waterfront

Colorado

ZIP code: 81611
City: Aspen
Median home value: $4,869,200

Source: CNBC

New York

ZIP code: 11201
City: Brooklyn
Median home value: $4,460,200

A Brooklyn brownstone, reportedly owned by Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands along a residential street in Carroll Gardens.
Getty Images
A Brooklyn brownstone, reportedly owned by Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands along a residential street in Carroll Gardens.

Florida

ZIP code: 33480
City: Palm Beach
Median home value: $4,399,000

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., as Trump prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at the estate, March 5, 2017.
Joe Skipper | Reuters
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., as Trump prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at the estate, March 5, 2017.

New Jersey

ZIP code: 07620
City: Alpine
Median home value: $2,882,400

Front view of the Stone Mansion in Alpine, N.J.
Source: Noble Black / Douglas Elliman
Front view of the Stone Mansion in Alpine, N.J.

Washington

ZIP code: 98039
City: Medina
Median home value: $2,720,100

Medina beach park, Bellevue, Washington
Dmitri Kotchetov | Getty Images
Medina beach park, Bellevue, Washington

Connecticut

ZIP code: 06830
City: Greenwich
Median home value: $2,056,900

Copper Beach, 51-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT sold for $120 million in April.
Copper Beach, 51-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT sold for $120 million in April.

Illinois

ZIP code: 60610
City: Chicago
Median home value: $1,885,900

Source: Nitram242 | Wikimedia Commons

South Carolina

ZIP code: 29482
City: Sullivan's Island
Median home value: $1,834,600

Trulia

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: These are the top 10 richest places in the US

Video by Mary Stevens and Andrea Kramar

Millennials are making a big mistake by not owning a home, says one financial expert
Millennials are making a big mistake by not owning their homes, says one financial expert   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...