Here are the top 10 most expensive places to buy a home in the US

Some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America are exactly where you might think they'd be: by the sunny beaches of California or among the high-rises of New York City. But, according to new analysis from financial website GOBankingRates, a few places make the list that aren't so obvious, too.

Using data from real-estate site Zillow, GOBankingRates looked at the median home value of single-family residences in December 2017 for every ZIP code in the country. The U.S. median home value, overall, is $210,200. In the following places, it can be more than 30 times that much.

Based on the GOBankingRates-Zillow, data, here are the top 10 most expensive places to buy a home in the United States: