These are the top 10 richest places in the US

When you think of the richest places in America, it's often the sunny beaches of Miami or the towering high-rises of New York that come to mind. But now the Midwest is getting into the mix, and it's swankier than ever before — at least in terms of average household income.

That's according to America's Richest 100 Places list, commissioned by Bloomberg, which uses the most recent U.S. Census data to collect the top 100 affluent communities in the country based on average income.

For the typical U.S. family, the median household income in 2016 was just above $59,000, Census data shows. For the richest 100, however, "a household income closer to $200,000" was required to make the cut, according to Bloomberg.

Of the top 100, here are the top 10.

Atherton, California

County: San Mateo
Average household income: $443,403

A mansion style home in Atherton, Calif.
Getty Images
Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

County: Arapahoe
Average household income: $390,224

Denver, Colorado.
Walter Bibikow | The Image Bank | Getty Images
Scarsdale, New York

County: Westchester
Average household income: $387,558

A woman looks up as snow begins to fall in front of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) during the morning commute in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2018.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Los Altos Hills, California

County: Santa Clara
Average household income: $373,848

Los Altos Hills, California
Jewel Samad | AFP | Getty Images
Short Hills, New Jersey

County: Essex
Average household income: $354,479

Suburban homes in New Jersey
Alan Schein Photography | Getty Images
Hillsborough, California

County: San Mateo
Average household income: $350,917

38,894 square foot home in Hillsborough, CA. priced at $28.8 million.
Source: Realtor.com
Old Greenwich, Connecticut

County: Fairfield
Average household income: $334,911

This Old Greenwich, Conn., home is still on the market with a listed price of $3.8 million.
Source: Sotheby's International Realty
Bronxville, New York

County: Westchester
Average household income: $334,848

Bronxville, New York
bob194156 | Flickr
Highland Park, Texas

County: Dallas
Average household income: $330,703

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Darien, Connecticut

County: Fairfield
Average household income: $327,901

10 bedroom home in Darien, Conn.
Photo courtesy Trulia
