These are the top 10 richest places in the US

When you think of the richest places in America, it's often the sunny beaches of Miami or the towering high-rises of New York that come to mind. But now the Midwest is getting into the mix, and it's swankier than ever before — at least in terms of average household income.

That's according to America's Richest 100 Places list, commissioned by Bloomberg, which uses the most recent U.S. Census data to collect the top 100 affluent communities in the country based on average income.

For the typical U.S. family, the median household income in 2016 was just above $59,000, Census data shows. For the richest 100, however, "a household income closer to $200,000" was required to make the cut, according to Bloomberg.

Of the top 100, here are the top 10.