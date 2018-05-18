Eleven-year-old Elisabeth Anisimow has built up quite the college fund doing what she loves: painting.

The child art prodigy has raked in about $35,000 in art sales since she started selling her work at 7 years old, she tells CNBC Make It.

Much of that has come from her "living paintings" — she paints a living person along with a backdrop and props, in the style of famous impressionist works by the likes of Monet, Degas, Renoir and Rembrandt.

"You can move around but you still look like a painting," Anisimow tells CNBC. "That's why they're called living paintings. Because paintings don't move around."