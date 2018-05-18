'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds' first acting job paid $150 and he 'felt like a gazillionaire'

These days, Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars thanks to his success as the foul-mouthed superhero star of Fox's "Deadpool" movies. But more than two decades ago, Reynolds was happy just to make $150 a day for his first professional acting gig.

"For me, I thought I was, like, a gajillionaire," Reynolds told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan in an interview that aired on ABC in 2016. "For $150 a day, it was like a dream come true."

Now, Reynolds is primed for a much bigger payday with Fox's "Deadpool 2" sequel hitting theaters on Friday.

Reynolds got $2 million in base salary for starring in the first "Deadpool" two year ago, while the actor also reportedly received several million dollars more in bonuses after that movie set box-office records. According to Forbes, Reynolds was one of Hollywood's 20 highest-paid actors last year, pulling in $21.5 million.