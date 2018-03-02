The 20 highest-paid actors in the world include 2 Ryans, 2 Toms and only 3 women

It could be a big night for women at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Rachel Morrison, director of photography of "Mudbound," is the first woman in the 90-year history of the Oscars to be nominated for cinematography. And Greta Gerwig, director of "Lady Bird," could become the second woman in Oscar history to win best director.
"The star of this year's Oscars is female empowerment," Tom O'Neil, founder of awards website GoldDerby.com, tells Reuters. "A film with a female perspective has not won best picture since 'Million Dollar Baby' in 2005. This year, four of the nine nominated movies have a female perspective. That's remarkable."
Still, 77 percent of all Oscar nominees in behind-the-scene roles are men. And a Hollywood pay gap very much persists, even for A-listers.