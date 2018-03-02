The 20 highest-paid actors in the world include 2 Ryans, 2 Toms and only 3 women

According to Forbes, between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses made a combined $172.5 million. The 10 highest-paid actors earned more than double that amount: $488.5 million.

Mark Wahlberg topped the men's ranking after earning $68 million over the 12-month period. The highest-paid actress, Emma Stone, earned less than half that amount: $26 million.

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman tells Marie Claire. "In Hollywood we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

Although some defenders of the system point out that the disparity could be chalked up to the fact that more men star in profitable action and superhero franchises, women often make less even in romantic comedies. Portman, for example, says she was paid three times less than her male co-star Ashton Kutcher for the 2011 movie "No Strings Attached."

"I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain," the star continues, "but the disparity is crazy."

If you were to combine the two rankings, the 20 highest-paid actors in the world would include two Ryans, two Toms and just three women (two of whom, as it happens, are named Jennifer). Stone, Hollywood's highest-paid woman, would barely crack the top 15.