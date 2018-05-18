Even royal weddings have their fair share of drama. Just ask Meghan Markle.

But what if that drama turns into something more serious, which forces you to cancel your big day altogether?

With the average cost of a wedding topping $33,000, according to weddings website The Knot, it may be a good idea protect that investment with some insurance — as long as you read the fine print.

First, there's one important thing to remember: No insurance policy will cover a change of heart. So before taking the plunge, make sure the one is actually the right one for you.

Aside from that, experts say buying nuptial insurance can provide peace of mind in case things go wrong on your big day.

"It's definitely a smart idea to find it in your budget," Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief for The Knot, told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

"It costs between $200 and $550 depending on amount you want covered, which is a small price to pay for something that could go terribly wrong that day," she added.

What Wedding Insurance Covers

There are two types of wedding insurance: Depending on your situation you may want to consider both, or just one.

"There are two primary products and they are very different," said Steve Lauro, vice president of WedSafe, a division of Aon Insurance that sells special event policies.

The first is liability insurance, which is often required by nontraditional venues such as a vineyard, farm or museum. These policies protect you should a guest fall, or if there's damage to the site during your event, Lauro said.

If you're going the more traditional route by using a catering hall or resort, they should have their own liability insurance.

Event cancellation insurance is another type of policy, and it comes in handy when unforeseen issues force you to call the whole thing off.

"Severe weather, bankruptcy of venues, permits of venues being revoked last minute or a medical emergency for key members of the wedding party, would be covered," said Lauro.