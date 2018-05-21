6 hobbies that could improve your performance at work, according to science

Self-help expert Tim Ferriss felt that cooking was important enough to center his 3rd book around it. In "The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life," Ferriss uses cooking as a way of explaining methods for 'accelerated learning.'

Furthermore, as reported by Johns Hopkins University, cooking at home has been a proven way of improving your diet. When done regularly, it not only improves what you put into your body at home (fewer carbohydrates, less sugar, and less fat), but also improves your diet when you dine out.

If your day feels too packed to add cooking to the mix, make it a weekend adventure. Once you've begun trying new recipes and methods, it could become a regular part of your routine.

The far-reaching benefits of a good diet are undeniable at this point. Your body will be healthier and, according to experts, your memory and alertness will increase. All good news for your work life.