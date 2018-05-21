Millions of people tune in for each episode of the second season of HBO's "Westworld." But the cable network's hit sci-fi drama might never have come to be if one of the show's co-creators had not made the risky decision to abruptly quit her job and switch careers.

Today, Lisa Joy is a screenwriter, producer, and director who created "Westworld" with her husband, Jonathan Nolan (whose movie writing credits include "The Dark Knight" and "Interstellar," both directed by his brother, Christopher Nolan). The show's first season received a whopping 22 Emmy nominations, including four wins. Joy's Hollywood career also includes writing and producing credits on past TV series such as ABC's "Pushing Daisies" and USA Network's "Burn Notice."

But in 2007, Joy had just passed the bar exam in California after finishing her law degree at Harvard Law School (where her studies included learning bankruptcy law from future U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren).

At the time, she took a consulting job with the global firm McKinsey & Company on a tech industry project in San Francisco, Joy told Cosmopolitan in a February 2017 interview.

However, Joy had also long harbored dreams of becoming a professional writer. In fact, before leaving for law school, she'd received money for screenwriting software from Nolan, then her boyfriend.