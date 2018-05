"This one-of-a-kind estate was designed for one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience," Natoli says.

O'Neal, who has reportedly moved to Atlanta, certainly has the net worth to back up his luxurious digs. In 2014, Forbes listed O'Neal as the sixth highest paid retired athlete, with $20 million in earnings.

O'Neal is now known as a successful businessman and investor and recommends saving and investing 75 percent of your earnings for retirement and long-term goals, and living off the remaining 25 percent.

But he hasn't always been so good at managing his money. He at 20,he blew through $1 million in an hour.

