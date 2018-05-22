Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon puts work ‘literally last’ on his priority list

A good entrepreneur is never happy, says one CEO who climbed the ranks to success 1:23 PM ET Wed, 15 Feb 2017 | 00:50

But even with all of his career successes, Dimon notes that he has always prioritized relationships with those close to him. In fact, his interest in banking came from his father and grandfather, who worked as stockbrokers. Dimon's father even worked for his son twice: First in 1996, when Dimon was the chairman of wealth management firm Smith Barney, and later at JP Morgan, where the elder Dimon worked until his death in 2016. Dimon's mother died one day later.

In Dimon's first CNBC interview after his parents' deaths, the banker revealed that his mother was very proud of him and always called or sent a note after each of his interviews.

When asked how he was coping at work in the wake of these losses, the CEO said that he relied heavily on his immediate family. "My family is very tight. And we were all there right to the end," he explained, adding, "I love my children, I spend a lot of time with them."

And it appears that Dimon wants his employees to do the same.

Over his 13 years as CEO, JPMorgan has increasingly backed family friendly programs. Some of these benefits include financial support for fertility treatment, childcare benefits and 16 weeks of paid parental leave to all salaried employees.

"I always tell people at JPMorgan Chase: You've got to take care of your friends, your family, your spirit, your mind, your body, your soul," Dimon tells "Squawk Alley." "Otherwise you won't have a fulfilling life, and those are important."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Why Amazon pays employees $5,000 to quit