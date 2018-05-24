Bubba Watson shows off his $250,000 golf cart jetpack

"Every year we try to come up with a better way to make a [motorized] vehicle," he says. The latest attempt is the BW-Air, also dubbed "Bubba's Jetpack," made in collaboration with Martin Aircraft. It can fly, reaching heights of 3,000 feet and speeds of just under 50 mph.

The idea is that, between holes, golfers can simply throw their clubs in the back, strap in and take off.

"The biggest advantage I see is the bird's eye view," Watson said in a promotional video when the product was announced in 2016. "It's going to give you perspective that you've been missing."

A few years before the jetpack, Watson and Oakley produced "Bubba's Hover," a golf cart hovercraft, equipped to ride over grass, water and sand without damaging the course. "It's quite scary when you're trying to go through a bunker or over water," Watson tells Leno.

It occurs to Leno that both technologies could really speed up the game. "You could do 18 holes in about 20 minutes," he jokes.