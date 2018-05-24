Bubba Watson shows off his $250,000 golf cart jetpack

Years ago, as a guest on NBC's "The Tonight Show," two-time Masters champion golfer Bubba Watson revealed that KITT from "Knight Rider" was his childhood dream car. Maybe that dream is what inspired his recent attempts to revolutionize the golf cart.
On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," Watson takes a ride with Leno in the famous Firebird and reveals that he has partnered with Oakley to conceive technologies that are, if not quite as advanced as KITT, still fit for science fiction.