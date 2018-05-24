Here’s what former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire splurged on with his first paycheck

Amar'e Stoudemire spent 15 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. In 2015, he was the seventh highest-paid player in the league, raking in $26.4 million in that year alone.

But Stoudemire didn't grow up wealthy. Although his family was stable, they didn't have much, so when he received his first NBA-sized paycheck, he was overwhelmed by the amount.

"When I got the first paycheck and I saw all those zeros — it was for like $300,000 — I thought, 'Man, this is like the Richie Rich movie.' You wake up and now you're rich," he tells Wealthsimple.

Stoudemire was excited and astonished by the money he now had, so he decided to splurge on a few gifts for himself and his family. In addition to getting some new clothes and jewelry, a truck and a nice apartment, he bought his mom her own house and took his brother shopping.

"When you see tears in your mother's eyes and the joy in your brother's face? Those moments only come once in a lifetime," he says.