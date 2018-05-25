VISIT CNBC.COM

This is Kate Hudson's morning routine — and it's surprisingly relatable

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson might make running a business, juggling a family and starring in hit movies look easy, but her morning routine reveals she's much more relatable than one might think.

The star recently opened up to New York Magazine's The Cut about how she kicks off every day.

The first thing Hudson does when she wakes up, which she says is around the same time as her kids at 7:20 a.m., is try to shake her sleepiness.

"I do this stretching thing where I actually pay attention to my body for a second, how I move," Hudson, co-founder of athleisure brand Fabletics, tells The Cut.

After that, says Hudson, who is the mother of two sons (6-year-old Bingham and 14-year-old Ryder) and is pregnant with a baby girl, "It's just immediate life!"

"You know, breakfast, who is doing what? One of them didn't brush their teeth, the other one left their clothes everywhere and has to put them in the hamper," she explains. "My big one is old enough to make his own breakfast, so now it's about, 'You're not eating that. No, that's not what you're eating for breakfast.' I'm trying to get him to not eat cereal every morning."

(For Hudson's 39th birthday in April, Ryder made Hudson breakfast in bed — bacon, a bagel, juice and coffee, which she shared on Instagram.)

Then, Hudson tells The Cut, "I do the quickest zhuzh of all time, then get them to school, come back, and regroup."

The star also recently revealed to the Huffington Post that while she's been known to hit the "snooze" button, she considers herself a morning person.

"I'm more of a morning person than a night owl," Hudson tells the Huffington Post. "My favorite days are the days I get to see the sun rise, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some days that I just don't want to get out of bed, be lazy and watch the news for three hours."

Hudson also takes time to unwind at the end of each day. She tells The Cut that relaxing is easy for her, and that something as simple as connecting with her girlfriends gets the job done.

"Then of course, meditation," she tells The Cut. "Meditation is not necessarily about relaxing as much as it allows for the ability to relax, to really let go. My real relaxing is, 'Ugh, I just want to be in bed.' I want my whole family there. I want to just watch 'House Hunters International' or something," she says of the popular HGTV real estate show.

Hudson certainly deserves a little downtime at the end of the day. In addition to balancing a growing family, Fabletics, which CNBC reports boasts annual revenues of over $300 million and reportedly has millions of customers in its membership program, recently announced the release of a limited-edition global capsule collection — themed "Girl Almighty" — to benefit the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up initiative, and teamed up with pop star Demi Lovato for a new, summer capsule collection.

"My thing is: Use your friends, use your family, use your resources to allow yourself to balance out certain things and to be able to do multiple things if you can," Hudson tells The Cut about juggling work and parenting. "You don't have to be the almighty mother wonder woman and do everything yourself."

