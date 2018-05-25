This is Kate Hudson's morning routine — and it's surprisingly relatable

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson might make running a business, juggling a family and starring in hit movies look easy, but her morning routine reveals she's much more relatable than one might think.

The star recently opened up to New York Magazine's The Cut about how she kicks off every day.

The first thing Hudson does when she wakes up, which she says is around the same time as her kids at 7:20 a.m., is try to shake her sleepiness.

"I do this stretching thing where I actually pay attention to my body for a second, how I move," Hudson, co-founder of athleisure brand Fabletics, tells The Cut.

After that, says Hudson, who is the mother of two sons (6-year-old Bingham and 14-year-old Ryder) and is pregnant with a baby girl, "It's just immediate life!"

"You know, breakfast, who is doing what? One of them didn't brush their teeth, the other one left their clothes everywhere and has to put them in the hamper," she explains. "My big one is old enough to make his own breakfast, so now it's about, 'You're not eating that. No, that's not what you're eating for breakfast.' I'm trying to get him to not eat cereal every morning."

(For Hudson's 39th birthday in April, Ryder made Hudson breakfast in bed — bacon, a bagel, juice and coffee, which she shared on Instagram.)