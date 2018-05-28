Charity lunch with Warren Buffett costs millions — here's what's been on the menu

Over the 19 years that billionaire Warren Buffett has been auctioning off a lunch to benefit charity, the winning bids have skyrocketed.

Pete Budlong, a San Francisco technology entrepreneur, was the first to ever win an auction to dine with Buffett in 2000. At that time, he paid only $25,000. In 2017, the winner paid almost $2.7 million. The proceeds of the auction benefit Glide, an anti-poverty organization in San Francisco that Buffett became involved with through his late wife, Susie.

But the soaring bids haven't impacted the meals themselves, which have remained largely the same — right in line with Buffett's traditional and simple style.

Here's a look at where the lucky few have dined with the Oracle of Omaha.