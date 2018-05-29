In this season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," bachelorette Becca Kufrin is going to the Caribbean for a dream getaway.
People reports Becca and crew were spotted in April fiiming at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, where they stayed.
The $4.2 billion, 1,000-acre megaresort complex, which had a rocky start that involved bankruptcy and delays, opened parts of the complex on April 2017 and will finally welcome guests on Friday.
The megaresort includes three hotel brands — Grand Hyatt, SLS Hotels and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts — for a total of 2,300 rooms. Grand Hyatt (1,800 rooms) is the least expensive option with doubles starting at $255/night; the 300-room SLS is $295/night; and the luxury chain Rosewood has 200 rooms with doubles starting at $595/night.
While it hasn't been reported what room Becca stayed in, the ocean side villa at Rosewood is the most premium room category among the three resorts, which would pamper her the most. Rates at the two-story, three-Bedroom Villa just steps from the ocean (equipped with a private pool) start at $4,970/night.
The entire complex includes more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges; an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Royal Blue golf course; a 100,000-square-foot casino with floor-to-ceiling windows for ocean views; an ESPA spa and wellness center; seven pools; boutique stores for shopping and water excursions, like SCUBA and snorkeling.
The restaurants range from fast casual, like Da Poke Bowl Shack, where an entree can cost between $10 to $15, to fine dining like Cleo, with $31 to $50 entrees.
In the ESPA spa, a 60-minute massage is $170; a 60-minute facial starts at $180.
In The Sanctuary, a pool with native sealife, guests can get up close to sea creatures, like turtles and sting rays, in a closed-off area for $65/session.
The resort is right on a white-sand beach with turquoise water. Water activities are "complimentary," including clear-bottom kayaks, snorkels, paddleboards and Hobie Cat sailboats, but Baha Mar charges a daily resort fee per stay (between $32 and $48, depending on which hotel you stay at), which also offers access to non-motorized sports (like paddleboards), fitness center, free local calls and WiFi.
There is also a nightly $20.63 "gratuity" charge, which is distributed to housekeeping and bell staff.
Baha Mar is the only resort featured in "The Bachelorette" to be new (open less than a year), so the timing is good for the resort.
Resorts and destinations get a "spotlight" in the latter half of the season, which gets them major publicity and boost in tourism, according to Town & Country magazine.
Fortune reported the media value of such spotlight treatment in a series finale at $20 million to $100 million.
