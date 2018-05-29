The resort is right on a white-sand beach with turquoise water. Water activities are "complimentary," including clear-bottom kayaks, snorkels, paddleboards and Hobie Cat sailboats, but Baha Mar charges a daily resort fee per stay (between $32 and $48, depending on which hotel you stay at), which also offers access to non-motorized sports (like paddleboards), fitness center, free local calls and WiFi.

There is also a nightly $20.63 "gratuity" charge, which is distributed to housekeeping and bell staff.

Baha Mar is the only resort featured in "The Bachelorette" to be new (open less than a year), so the timing is good for the resort.

Resorts and destinations get a "spotlight" in the latter half of the season, which gets them major publicity and boost in tourism, according to Town & Country magazine.

Fortune reported the media value of such spotlight treatment in a series finale at $20 million to $100 million.

