While CNBC Make It could not independently confirm the honeymoon plans (emails to Kensington Palace and the lodge were not returned), the resort is certainly fit for royalty. In fact, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth stayed there in 1939.

Yet a standard room can be had for just $383 (American) a night.

Located in the thick of wilderness and on the foot of Lake Beauvert, the 700-acre, 440-room mountain getaway is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, and it's home to one of Canada's top 10 golf courses, a spa that recently completed a $7 million makeover and a wealth of outdoor activities like hiking, canoeing, horseback riding and mountain biking.