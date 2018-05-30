Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may be honeymooning in Canada at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, according to a new report from TMZ.
While CNBC Make It could not independently confirm the honeymoon plans (emails to Kensington Palace and the lodge were not returned), the resort is certainly fit for royalty. In fact, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth stayed there in 1939.
Yet a standard room can be had for just $383 (American) a night.
Located in the thick of wilderness and on the foot of Lake Beauvert, the 700-acre, 440-room mountain getaway is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, and it's home to one of Canada's top 10 golf courses, a spa that recently completed a $7 million makeover and a wealth of outdoor activities like hiking, canoeing, horseback riding and mountain biking.
Guests who book one of the 10 signature cabins receive a private butler. These one- to eight-bedroom cabins are strategically staggered throughout the resort for privacy.
There's even a cabin — Outlook Cabin — known as the "Royal Retreat," according to a post the lodge's Instagram: "luxury at its finest," says the post from Tuesday.
Alberta is the complete opposite setting from where Harry's big brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middelton chose to honeymoon — they flung themselves to a tropical island in the Seychelles. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is inside the sprawling Jasper National Park, and it is extremely remote. The nearest airport, Edmonton International Airport, is a four-hour drive.
Summer rates start at $383/night. Signature cabins start at $943/night.
