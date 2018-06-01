How Warriors star Draymond Green plans to become a billionaire by age 40

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is looking to collect his third NBA Championship this year. But the basketball star also has big goals beyond the court, and he's not afraid to lay them on the table.

"I want to be a billionaire. I want to be a multi-billionaire," he tells Maverick Carter in the video series "Kneading Dough." And he wants to notch his first billion by age 40.

Green, who will play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals this weekend, earns an average annual salary of $17.5 million, plus an estimated $4 million in endorsements. While joining the three-comma club will be a "tough task for sure," he says, "I think I can reach it."

His mentality puts him on the right track: Research shows that the wealthiest people aren't afraid to think big and tend to set unreasonably high expectations.

Here's exactly how Green plans on turning his millions into billions.