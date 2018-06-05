9 extravagant habits to break if you want to save big

I grew up in a frugal household. My parents would keep the heat low to save on the utility bills. We would bring a bag lunch each day and not spend the dollar or two it cost for lunch at school.

We did it because we needed to save up money for expensive flights home to Taiwan to visit our relatives.

After finding financial success as an adult, I still find myself keeping the same habits. I know that I keep the temperature relatively low in our house but now it's because that's what I'm used to. We can afford to keep it warmer. But my childhood home was cooler than average so I like it cooler.

More from Jim Wang:

7 important money ratios to remember

Financial spring cleaning: 6 money moves to make right now

Build your financial fortress

Frugality is often borne out of necessity but eventually it becomes habitual.

But just as frugality is habitual, extravagance is too. And we're not talking gold plated forks or silver spoon extravagance, those most people can avoid without difficulty. We're talking the small daily extravagances that, when you add them up, derail your budget and delay your goals.

The following are a series of daily extravagance habits that, if you want to be frugal and save your money for the things you want, you must break.