It's fairly easy to spot a toxic boss. They're typically narcissistic, two-faced, egomaniacal and controlling, according to authors of "The Toxic Boss Survival Guide," Craig Chappelow, Peter Ronayne and Bill Adams.

If you see any of these traits in your boss, your first response may be to hunker down and try to ignore it. But you can only grapple with a toxic situation for so long before it starts to harm your well-being, write the authors in partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership.

Although toxic bosses can impact you negatively, they aren't inherently stressful. Rather, your internal response to your boss is what dictates how you feel. To survive and even thrive in a toxic environment, the authors suggest that you reframe the situation by viewing the elevated stress and pressure as an opportunity for growth.

"You always have agency, autonomy and even responsibility for how you choose to respond to pressure," they write, "including the seemingly overwhelming and debilitating presence of a toxic boss."

Here are five ways coping with a toxic boss can affect your mental and physical health and how to overcome them: