Americans received over 16 billion robocalls so far this year—here’s how to stop them

First, the National Do Not Call Registry that works to protect you from spam sales calls. You can fill out a form to double-check that you're registered.

Simply not answering the phone if you don't recognize the number can help, but it doesn't always work, especially since many scammers now use "spoofing" technology to make it appear on your Caller ID as though a local number or perhaps even a friend or family number is calling.

The best option may be to download one of the hundreds of robocall-blocking apps on the market. One of the top-rated free apps is Hiya (available for both iPhone and Android phones), which detects incoming spam calls and blocks them based on a database of known spam numbers.

Consumer advocates at the National Consumer Law Center recommend Nomorobo, particularly if you get a lot of robocalls on your home phone. Nomorobo is free for landlines but does have a $1.99 monthly subscription fee for the mobile app (available for both iPhone and Android phones).

If you don't mind spending a bit for peace of mind, RoboKiller is a top-rated mobile app that starts at $2.49 per month. This app goes beyond just blocking spam and scam calls: It will also divert suspicious calls and deploy its "answer bots" to keep scammers on the phone and decrease the number of calls they're able to make. The company claims its app will reduce 90 percent of spam calls you receive within 30 days.

