There are no women at all in Forbes' latest estimate of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes.

Last year, tennis star Serena Williams was the only woman to make the ranking, but the athlete has taken time out from the sport to have a baby. Williams earned $18 million in sponsorship fees during the period but that wasn't enough to merit a top 100 spot.

The magazine said while its list had "long been testosterone-heavy," there had always been between one and three women included since the register was expanded in 2010.

Forbes' earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. Endorsement incomes for the same period are then added on.

2018's highest earner is the now-retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who raked in an estimated $285 million, according to Forbes.