Stephen Curry was the 74th highest-paid player in the NBA last season—now he's No. 1

Stephen Curry has long been considered one of the NBA's top players. He has been named regular season MVP twice and one of those times, in 2016, he became the league's first unanimous MVP winner in history. Curry has also led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals four years in a row and helped them win two championships.

But it wasn't until last year that Curry's salary caught up with his status.

For the 2016-2017 season, Curry earned $12.1 million, finishing up the $44 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2012. It was a massive bargain for Oakland; in comparison, teammate Kevin Durant earned $26.5 million the same season.

When Curry renewed his contract last July, he signed on for a whopping $201 million over five years, earning him a gross payout of around $34 million for the 2017-2018 season alone.

That boost in salary propelled Curry from the 74th spot on the list of highest-paid players to the first, surpassing both Durant and rival LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although James still rakes in more per year when endorsements are included, Curry is earning the highest salary in the NBA.