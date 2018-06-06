The best business advice Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant ever received

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the NBA. After two victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, he and his team are on track to potentially win back-to-back championships.

Durant shocked fans in 2016 when he when he signed a two-year, $51 million contract with the Warriors and moved out to San Francisco, leaving behind his hometown team, the Oklahoma Thunder, after eight years. But basketball isn't the only thing Durant is doing in the Bay Area.

He's also diving into the business world by way of his own Silicon Valley-based start-up, the Durant Company, which he founded two years ago. He's already invested in a number of tech ventures, including Acorns and Postmates, and he recently sold a scripted series to premiere on YouTube.

As Durant grows his company from the ground up, he's learning as he goes. And the best business advice he's gotten along the way is surprisingly simple: "Don't do things just for money," he tells ESPN in a recent interview. "Don't do things just for fame. Do things because you feel right and it feels true."