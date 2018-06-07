On Monday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Muncie, Indiana married couple to nearly six years in prison apiece for stealing more than $1.2 million in consumer electronics from e-commerce giant Amazon.

It's the end to a con that Joseph and Leah Jeanette Finan, both 38, had been perpetrating for years.

"Their Amazon scheme was their 'job,'" the federal government said of the Finans in its press release. "Fraud had become a way of life."

Between 2014 and 2016, the Finans created hundreds of fake online identities and Amazon accounts. They then used them to order more than 2,700 electronics products — GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes, Apple Macbooks, Microsoft Surface tablets and more, federal authorities said in a press release announcing their sentencing.

After ordering the products, the Finans would tell the company that the products had arrived damaged or that they did not work.

Amazon's famously friendly customer service policy allows customers to "receive a replacement before they return a broken item," in some cases, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Indiana.

So the Finans would ask Amazon to send replacement products at no charge. Once Amazon would comply, the Finans then sold the stolen merchandise to an accomplice, Danijel Glumac, 29, who sold the items to an entity in New York that would sell the products to the public.

In total, the full value of the stolen consumer electronics reached $1.2 million in a little over two years. The Finans netted roughly $750,000 from the scheme in that period, the government said. Glumac made roughly $500,000 as the middle-man selling the items.

But "Amazon closely monitors customers' accounts and orders for possible fraudulent activity," according to the U.S. Attorney's press release.

Eventually the Finans' con was discovered, and each pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and money laundering in October 2017. Glumac pleaded guilty to money laundering and fencing the stolen items was sentenced to two years in prison.