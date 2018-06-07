Israeli investor Yossi Vardi has a knack for identifying top tech companies.
Over his five-decade career, the 76-year-old has earned a multi-million-dollar fortune and the unofficial title of Israel's hi-tech 'godfather' after investing in almost 90 IT companies, including the world's first instant messaging platform, ICQ.
So what is his winning formula? CNBC Make It spoke to the entrepreneur-turned-investor at technology conference InnovFest Unbound to find out what he thinks is behind the perfect investment.