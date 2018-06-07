Many investors champion the importance of 'the idea'. But, according to Vardi, more important than that is the ability to execute on it.

"I don't think the idea matters – it's all about the execution," said Vardi, who is co-chairman of Innovfest Unbound.

Vardi argued that, like the musician who wakes up with the idea to play like Mozart, the entrepreneur who dreams of coming up with the next big business must also have the skills to make it a reality.

Of the 87 companies Vardi has helped build over his career, he said he had to close 30 because their founders, despite being talented people, "couldn't pull it together."