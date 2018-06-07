VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Warriors coach Steve Kerr earns a fraction of what the team's star players make

Stephen Curry #30 and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors
Ned Dishman | Getty Images
Stephen Curry #30 and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is poised to collect another NBA Championship this week. His team leads the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the final series and will have their first chance to close out the victory in Game 4 on Friday night.

This would be Kerr's eighth NBA Championship: He has won five as a player and two as a coach. And Kerr brings home an appropriately hefty paycheck. He's currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million contract that gives him an annual salary of $5 million.

But that's still just a fraction of what his star players earn.

Here's how NBA point guard Chris Paul spent his first big paycheck
Here's how NBA star Chris Paul spent his first big paycheck   

Take Stephen Curry, who renewed his contract last July. The two-time league MVP signed on for $201 million over five years, earning him a gross payout of around $34 million for the 2017-2018 season alone. That's about seven times the salary Kerr earns.

Another Warriors star, Kevin Durant, earns about $25.6 million a year, or five times more than his coach.

To be fair, Curry and Durant are two of the highest-paid players in the league. And Kerr is still doing well for himself: A $5 million salary easily puts him among the top 1 percent of earners in America.

Kerr would even be willing to take a pay cut, he tells the Washington Post, in exchange for a shorter regular season NBA schedule.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: NBA star Draymond Green wants to be a billionaire by 40—here's his plan

Productivity tips from the world's best athletes and coaches
Productivity tips from the world's best athletes and coaches   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...