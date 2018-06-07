How filler words like 'um' and 'uh' could actually help you ace your job interview

Most communication experts will tell you to drop filler words like "um" and "uh" from your vocabulary. But these words actually come in handy during an interview, because they make you sound less rote and more personable.

That's according to self-titled expert interview coach Barry Drexler, who has conducted more than 10,000 interviews over the course of 30 years at companies like Lehman Brothers and Lloyds Bank Group.

"Yes, you should say 'um' and 'you know' because if you don't, you sound like a robot," he tells CNBC Make It. "Talk like you're having a normal conversation."

During an interview, your primary goal is to be relatable and connect with the employer. That's difficult to do, says Drexler, when you sound stiff and monotonous. Using filler words gives you the chance to pause, reflect and deliver answers with a normal cadence and inflection to your voice. It also stops you from rambling.