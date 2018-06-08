These 5 famous beach destinations are cheap for summer travel

This summer, life's a beach — especially for young people. In a survey conducted by Discover, millennials prefer a beach (30 percent) over a road trip (11 percent), cruise (6 percent) or any other type of vacation.

Vacationers can make splash at these popular beach destinations, where prices are low over the summer.

1. Asbury Park, New Jersey

Asbury Park has been experiencing a renaissance, now with a hip hotel, modern restaurants and cool attractions (like Asbury Lanes bowling alley and concert venue, which opened in May) and more crowds, thanks to a revitalized waterfront. Ranked No. 1 as Budget Travel's coolest small town in America last year, it's the former stomping ground of iconic American musician Bruce Springsteen, who's first studio album is entitled "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J."

Asbury Park is easy to get to via rental car or NJ Transit (an hour and half from Manhattan's Penn Station, $16.25 for a one-way ticket). You can also catch a ferry (like Seastreak) from New York City, which can take up to an hour one-way for $46 round-trip.

There are plenty of Airbnbs, where rentals can go as little as $75 a night, and doubles at the only luxury hotel, The Asbury, are $210 a night during summer. The hotel has "quad" (four bunk beds) and "octo" (eight bunk beds) accommodations that bring the rate down a lot cheaper per person. A quad averages $280 per night ($70 per person) and octo averages $580 per night ($72.50 per person).