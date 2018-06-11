3 strategies that are more effective than firing a bad employee

Letting go of an employee is one of the hardest things a manager has to do. But Neal Hartman, a senior lecturer in managerial communication at MIT Sloan School of Management says that to be an effective leader, you must be willing to terminate relationships with underperforming employees.

"It's probably far better to sever those ties and help the employee move on to a job or organization where the fit is much better and where he or she may be a more productive employee," he tells CNBC Make It.

For many leaders, that's easier said than done. Managers find firing an employee to be uncomfortable, and they usually don't want to create conflict within the workplace, says Hartman. Plus, it isn't always the best route.

Hartman says that terminating an employee outright should generally be reserved for specific situations, such as theft or a physical altercation.