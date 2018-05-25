Why you're more likely to get hired at companies with fewer than 500 employees

Large companies like Amazon and Google top the lists of employers that young professionals want to work for. But if getting hired is your goal, you'll have have better chances at small and mid-size companies, according to a survey by job site TalentWorks.
After analyzing random sample of 6,976 applications across 365 U.S. cities and 101 industries, the site found that applicants to companies with fewer than 500 employees had a 192 percent higher interview rate than those who applied to companies with over 500 employees.
These findings are particularly useful for those with blemishes on their resume, such as candidates who left their previous employer within their first 15 months or who are currently unemployed. In fact, the research found that a candidate's likelihood of being hired dropped by 19 percent for every additional 1,000 employees at a company.