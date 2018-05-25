Why you're more likely to get hired at companies with fewer than 500 employees

Suzy Welch: Here's the one thing you must say in a job interview 8:57 AM ET Tue, 10 Oct 2017 | 01:44

According to the job site, there are two key reasons why it's easier to to get hired at small and mid-size companies than it is at large ones:

1. Stricter policies: Large organizations have stricter automated filters on their job applications, says the site. Plus, their HR teams are more bureaucratic. This means that even if your resume gets in front of the right person, a hiring manager may be forced to disqualify you.

2. More competition: Bigger companies get more applicants. Take Google for example. The tech giant receives around three million applications a year and hires just 7,000, or 0.2 percent, of those candidates, according to the company's estimates. With so much competition, a minor blemish that would get overlooked at a smaller company might disqualify you at a bigger one.

Working at a smaller business has other advantages, especially for young professionals just starting out. Smaller companies can offer more hands-on experience and flexibility, better access to management and it can be easier to move up the ranks.

This may be why an increasing number of young workers are shunning big corporations in favor of start-ups, which are smaller in size and can offer the same perks one would find at a large company.

If you're interested in going the start-up route, you can improve your odds of getting hired by demonstrating that you're a doer who can produce results, according to former Microsoft exec turned start-up founder Jensen Harris.

"Be a worker," he Tweeted earlier this year, "and be prepared to show it."

