Satya Nadella, Marc Benioff and John Legere are among the 10 best CEOs for women

The success of a company and its employees has a lot to do with the characteristics and qualities of its leadership team. In fact, studies show that one of the top causes of workplace unhappiness is having a bad boss.

To spotlight which company leaders are creating healthy workplaces for female employees, job website Comparably created a list of the 50 Best CEOs for Women. The data was compiled using anonymous survey responses from female staff members at some of America's top companies between March 23, 2017, and March 23, 2018.

To qualify, CEOs had to have a minimum of 50 female employees rate their leadership style. Comparably says factors regarding company-wide policies like parental leave were not considered since that's focused more on how women feel about the overall company rather than just their leader.

"These chief executives obviously created a culture that supports and encourages women and we hope their example will motivate other leaders to do the same," Comparably's CEO Jason Nazar tells CNBC Make It over email.

Topping the list is Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, who was praised by many employees for having a leadership team that is "fair and open-minded" as well as being "extremely personable and easy to get along with."