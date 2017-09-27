These 10 companies have the most female leaders — and none of them are in tech

Women who feel they make a difference at their company are 27 times more likely to also say their company is a great place to work, according to Fortune.

Though employees can make an impact regardless of their role within an organization, having an employer who values your ability to lead can change the trajectory of your career.

To spotlight companies that do a great job at building a work culture that's empowering to women, Fortune has released its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list. Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work to survey thousands of working women across the country.

Below are the companies that have the most women in executive and management positions. Since women make up just nine percent of senior IT leadership roles, it should come as no surprise that none of these companies are in tech.