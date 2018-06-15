Self-made millionaire: $1 million isn't enough for retirement—here's what you need

As I graduated college from McNeese State University in the 1980s, becoming a millionaire was an almost iconic and unachievable status. By the time I was in my early 30s, I had hit that target — and I quickly realized I needed to learn how to manage money, not just make it.
Upon doing some simple math, though, I realized a million dollars wouldn't go very far, even back then. Fast forward to today and a million dollars isn't even enough money to allow a normal person to retire comfortably.
Now, before you decide I am just another arrogant, greedy, ungrateful elitist, do some basic math and you will realize what I did. If you retire today at 65 with $1 million in cash (after taxes) and no new income from any source, you would have to live off of $40,000 a year ($3,250 per month) for the next 25 years before you ran out of money. Consider that assisted living can cost up to $76,000 a year and those twenty-five years are cut to twelve, which means you are just about broke at 77.
And all this assumes no inflation or critical life events: lawsuit, divorce, college for the kids, or heaven forbid even more serious situations like cancer, a car accident, a family member in trouble, death of the breadwinner, economic downturn or loss of a job.