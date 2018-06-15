Self-made millionaire: $1 million isn't enough for retirement—here's what you need

UBS did a poll of millionaires of which 67 percent polled said the whole point of building wealth was achieving financial security, a position from which no single setback could plunge a family into destitution. While consumption items like cars and trips are nice, they are not the main driver for creating wealth — freedom from worry is.



To put everything into perspective, consider that many Americans live paycheck to paycheck and millions of Americans don't have any money set aside for an emergency. Something is clearly wrong with how people are thinking, acting and making plans for their money.

I know the idea that "a million dollars isn't enough to retire on" is hard to swallow, but your opinion doesn't change the reality: A million dollars is simply not what it used to be. I know first hand how fast an emergency can devastate a household.

My dad died in his peak earning years from heart disease. My mother immediately had to sell the house and manage five kids through college on the death benefits provided by insurance. I watched my mother live in fear every day not knowing how long the money would last.

I made a decision at that time that I would get myself into a financial position where I never have to fear an economic setback again. When financial planners said you need three months of savings, I figured I needed thirty months.