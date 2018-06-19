Pitbull: This is the most important thing to remember about getting what you want

Multi-millionaire recording artist Pitbull, born Armando Perez, has sealed his fair share of deals. Some, like teaming up with P. Diddy to launch record label Bad Boy Latino, you might expect; others, like partnering with fragrance company Parlux to launch a Pitbull line of perfumes and colognes, you might not.

But every contract the Grammy-winner inked has played a role in his steady rise from a kid growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood to one of the world's most business-savvy musicians.

And as varied as his business dealings are, Perez credits one guiding philosophy with his success when it comes to getting what he wants: "The best negotiation is the one you can walk away from," he tells CNBC Make It. "I try to never put myself in a position where you fall in love with a deal."